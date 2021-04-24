The pope did not come to Malta as planned and, due to COVID-19, there have been fewer dignitary visits over the past months. However, the investment in our country’s infrastructure has been ongoing. Maybe a teenager would ask what a state visit has to do with road works. But the older generations know that, until some years ago, that would have been the reason for road works to take place in certain parts of the country. Nowadays, works on our infrastructure have been constant and not even a global pandemic stopped them.

There is no denying that we are now seeing work being done on our roads like never before. This is a result of a rapid shift in mentality on how infrastructural projects are planned – a new progressive mindset that thinks ahead, in a long-term manner.

The latest of these is the Marsa junction project, a spread of 12 kilometres of uninterrupted roads comprising seven junctions and seven flyovers allowing traffic to flow more effectively. The €70 million investment is a gateway to the south, implemented with the aim to improve the lives of the 100,000 people who pass through this route each day by substantially reducing commuting time and emissions.

But this bold project – the biggest infrastructural one to date – involved more than the creation of new roads and junctions. It contains a 3.5-kilometre stretch of cycle lanes and walking passages, two bridges and 380 parking spaces at the Park and Ride. All this was done to cater for everyone commuting through this area, irrespective of how they choose to travel.

Yet, the focus of this project did not only pertain a better infrastructure for our roads. Eighteen thousand trees and bushes have been planted, situa­ted over a reservoir that will be used to water these plants.

As a candidate on the fourth electoral district, consisting of Paola, Fgura, Gudja and Santa Luċija, I meet tens of residents from these localities weekly and there is a general agreement on how much this project has improved their lives.

This project was co-financed by the European Union but tens of millions of euros were also invested from national coffers. Other projects have been fully financed from national funds, further proof of the importance of having a credible government managing the economy.

Bernard Grech and his team want a status quo. We want positive change - Chris Bonett

With a strong economy comes an improved quality of life and we are now reaping the fruits of the economy through the work being done to improve our daily lives. The current government continues to prioritise education, health and security, focusing on the people and their needs.

Without a shred of doubt, when changes, projects or reforms are undertaken, discussions will inevitably arise. However, these healthy conversations are an important part of the process. They allow the government to listen to the different views and opinions of the public and NGOs first-hand, to review them and make changes when due.

However, someone needs to decide and this is another difference between the government and the opposition. Many pro­jects that are being implemented had been a planned for decades, such as the central link project, first conceived when George Borg Olivier was prime minister. It was this government that had the will to address them head-on.

On its part, the opposition only plays the opportunistic role, criti­cising the government for any problem and refuting any proposal being put forward. Bernard Grech and his team want a status quo. We want positive change.

This government is ambitious. It had to push the gas pedal and accelerate reforms to make up for all those years where nothing was being done. This is a government that continues to show its determination and resilience – that, despite being amid a pandemic, investments are being made and reforms are being drafted and implemented.

This is a committed government that is paving the way for a better future.

Chris Bonett, Labour Party candidate