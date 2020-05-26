No new case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) was detected overnight, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Tuesday.

The sacrifices of many are bearing fruit, he said in a tweet, adding that Malta needed to continue to be careful.

This was the third time that no new virus cases were reported, the first having been on March 8, the day after the first cases were detected, and the other on April 26, exactly a month ago.

Data has since fluctuated reaching low double digits last week before returning to single figures in the past few days.

The government has started a gradual easing of coronavirus measures, initially allowing non-essential shops to reopen and last week extending the easing to restaurants, hairdressers and a host of other service providers.

There are 120 active cases of coronavirus in Malta.