No new COVID-19 cases were identified overnight from 516 tests carried out, data released by the Health Ministry on Monday shows.

It is the sixth time in more than a week and the third day in a row that zero new COVID-19 cases were detected.

The relatively low number of daily tests carried out - 516 - continues the weeks-long trend of swab test numbers declining sharply on Sundays.

Three more patients recovered from their COVID-19 symptoms, bringing the number of active coronavirus cases in the country down to 22.

Malta has identified 670 coronavirus cases since the first patients were identified in early March. Nine patients have died while the vast majority, 639, have recovered.

The health authorities said seven of these patients are receiving care in a hospital setting. One each at Mater Dei Hospital and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, three patients at Boffa Hospital and two at St Thomas Hospital.

A total of 94,564 tests were carried out since the start of the pandemic.