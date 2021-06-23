No new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, as Malta continued its trend of low numbers of virus cases.

It was the third time in the past seven days with no new virus cases reported.

One patient recovered overnight. With no deaths reported, that means the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 26.

Healthcare workers administered 1,692 swab tests on Tuesday, health ministry data showed.

There have been 30,595 virus cases in the country since the first cases were detected in March 2020, with 420 deaths.

Vaccination

A total of 4,613 vaccine doses were administered over the past 24 hours, data indicated.

So far, 636,059 doses have been administered in total, with the number of fully vaccinated people rising to 294,650.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is answering readers' questions during her Times of Malta show Ask Charmaine.