There were no new COVID-19 cases detected overnight, the health authorities have confirmed and patients recovered.

Since the pandemic reached Malta in March, 106,425 swabs have been tested, with 742 of them taken over the past 24 hours, the health authorities said in their daily update on Facebook.

The number of Malta's active cases remained unchanged, meaning seven people currently have the virus.The number of COVID-19 patients dropped to less than 10 for the first time since March on Thursday.

Despite registering a total of 674 cases, Malta’s numbers have been among the lowest in the EU throughout the pandemic.