No new cases if COVID-19 were announced on Sunday as two patients recovered overnight.

The virus death toll remained unchanged at 420.

The number of active virus cases in the country stands at 28.

A total of 2,227 swab tests were administered during the previous 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed.

Vaccination

A total of 653,005 have so far been given and 309,871 people are now fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Saturday that more than 70 per cent of adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Malta's vaccination drive is now broadening to include children aged 12 to 15, with vaccine invitation letters being sent out in the post.

Revised rules as of Monday

Authorities have also ironed out technical difficulties to allow Malta's vaccine certification system to be connected to an EU-wide one come July 1. Malta will also be recognising UK-issued vaccine passes for travellers arriving in the country.

Meanwhile, authorities have said that restaurants and bars with eligible licences will be permitted to open until 2am as of Monday, in an attempt to curb the overcrowding issues witnessed at certain beaches last weekend.

New rules as of Monday:

Eligible restaurants and bars can open until 2am

Sea transport can operate at 65 per cent capacity.

Fitness classes can resume

Contact sports for under-17s can resume.

Extended visiting hours for hospital, between 11.30am and 1pm as well as between 3pm and 8pm.