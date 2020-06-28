No new COVID-19 cases were identified overnight from 661 tests carried out, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

It is the fifth time in the past seven days and the second day in a row that zero new COVID-19 cases were detected.

One more patient recovered, bringing the number of active coronavirus cases in the country down to 25. Of those who recovered, 378 are males, 258 females.

Malta has identified 670 coronavirus cases since the first patients were identified in early March. Nine patients have died while the vast majority, 636, have recovered.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.