No new COVID-19 cases were identified overnight from 567 tests carried out, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

It is the fourth day in a row that zero new COVID-19 cases were detected.



One more patient recovered from the virus, bringing the number of active coronavirus cases in the country down to 21.

Malta has had 670 coronavirus cases since the first patients were identified in early March. Nine patients have died while the vast majority, 640, have recovered.

The health authorities said seven of these patients are receiving care in a hospital setting. One each at Mater Dei Hospital and Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, three patients at Boffa Hospital and two at St Thomas Hospital.

A total of 95,131 swab tests were carried out since the start of the pandemic.

