Malta has reported no new COVID-19 cases or recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry of health has announced.

The number of active cases of coronavirus remains stable at five, according to the daily tally announced on Facebook.

For the fourth day in a row, the daily tally has stood at zero, with Malta bucking a trend of other EU countries seeing a surge after borders reopened.

The islands lifted restrictions on travel to 21 'safe corridor' countries on July 1 and will open to more places on July 15.

A total of 456 swab tests were carried out on Sunday, bringing the total tests carried out to date up to 107,622.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 674, with 660 recoveries and nine deaths.