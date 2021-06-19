Health authorities will announce 0 new COVID-19 cases for the third time this week on Saturday, deputy prime minister Chris Fearne has said.

Fearne gave advance notice that no new virus cases were detected while speaking on ONE radio, adding that 80 per cent of adult residents will have received at least one vaccine doses by Sunday.

Official data will be published by the health ministry at 12.30pm.

Authorities had announced no new cases on Thursday, Tuesday and Sunday, making this the fourth time in seven days with no new virus cases detected in the country.

There are currently no virus patients in hospital, with hospitalisation rates having dropped precipitously since Malta’s vaccination programme kicked into gear.

Malta reached its EU-established target of vaccinating at least 70 per cent of adults in late May, with Fearne having declared at the time that Malta had achieved “herd immunity”.

It is now expected to have vaccinated 80 per cent of adults with at least one dose on Sunday, with around two-thirds of adults – more than 278,000 people - fully vaccinated.



Vaccination is currently open to any resident aged 16 and over, with registration available online or via SMS. Authorities are expected to start vaccinating children aged 12 and up during the summer months, once examinations are over.