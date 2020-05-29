For the second time this week, no new COVID-19 cases were detected overnight, health sources told Times of Malta.

This is the fourth day with no new cases since the virus made it to Malta in March: no cases were detected on March 8, April 26, and last Tuesday. The daily number of coronavirus cases has been in the single digits for a week.

Malta so far has recorded 616 coronavirus cases, with healthcare professionals currently caring for 108 patients who are still considered active cases.

Most of Malta's cases are recovering at home.

Superintendent of Public Health is expected to provide an update about the cases at 12.30pm.

Malta is currently in a so-called transition phase, with non-essential shops re-opening earlier in May while restaurants and hairdressers resumed operations on Friday.

Hoteliers and tourism operators are piling pressure on the authorities to reopen the airport for commercial passengers as soon as possible.