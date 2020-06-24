Malta has not registered a new COVID-19 case in three days, the Superintendent of public health, Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

Gauci was being interviewed at Times of Malta where she replied to readers' questions.

The Health authorities said in a statement shortly after that 923 people had been tested overnight. Six patients have recovered and there are now just 32 active cases, of whom 11 are being treated in hospitals.

The numbers have been on a downward trend for the past weeks, with single-digit daily tallies recorded every day since May 21. Before that, the highest number of daily new cases registered in recent weeks was on May 23, when nine people tested positive for the virus.

Since then, most of the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, with the flight ban to be suspended next Wednesday.

'Keep getting tested'

In comments to Times of Malta, Gauci hailed the news that no cases were reported though she again said Malta's numbers are too small for a single-day tally to be truly significant.

"We've been saying this from the beginning. Our numbers are very low and so we need to always look at the bigger picture. A day with a single case is very much like a day with no cases," Gauci said.

As the number of people coming forward to be tested seems to be going down, Gauci urged people to do so anyway. Those with symptoms should always call the health authorities though Gauci went on to also encourage those without to get tested from time to time.

She said that random tests are still being done at certain workplaces as this helped the authorities with finding as many of the cases as possible.

