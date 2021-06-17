Updated 12.30pm

An 82-year-old man died while positive for COVID-19, despite having been vaccinated and had recovered from the virus earlier.

The number of virus deaths has climbed up to 420.

But on a positive note, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday there are no COVID-19 patients in hospital for the first time since March 2020.

Speaking while opening a health centre in Marsaxlokk, the minister also announced that there are no new COVID-19 cases. This is the third time in five days that no new cases of the virus have been recorded.

The minister said there are now 33 active cases.

This means that 11 patients recovered overnight.

Health authorities said 1,978 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

There have been 30,585 confirmed cases of the virus so far.

Vaccinations

A total of 609,867 doses have been administered so far, with 274,321 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination is currently available to anyone aged 16 and over, but children aged between 12 and 15 will start receiving their invites to get the jab on Monday.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday that Malta will reach another vaccination milestone in the coming days as 70% of its adult population will be fully vaccinated.

Having allowed bars, cinemas and theatres to reopen this month, the government is now targeting the gradual resumption of larger-scale events for fully vaccinated people.

Artists will be holding a demonstration themed Daqshekk Siekta (Silent no more) on June 24 in St George’s Square Valletta at 7pm, in protest against the current restrictions imposed on the sector, which they claim are discriminatory.

Malta updated its amber travel list on Tuesday, allowing visits from Israel and 40 US states. The list comes into effect on Thursday.