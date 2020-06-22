No new COVID-19 cases were detected between Sunday and Monday while one patient recovered, according to data released by the Health Ministry.



Testing on Sunday was however limited, with just 464 swabs taken throughout the day – one of the lowest daily testing figures since the virus reached Malta in March.

Confirmed case numbers tend to rise along with testing numbers, as higher rates of testing lead to more virus infections being detected.

At the height of Malta's pandemic, the country had one of the highest per capita testing rates in the world. Average daily testing figures have moderated since then.

There are currently 39 patients suffering from the coronavirus in Malta. A further 617 patients have recovered while nine have died. In total, Malta has identified 665 confirmed cases so far.



Just under 60 per cent of the recovered patients – 363 in all – were male, with the remaining 41 per cent – 254 patients – being female.

