No new COVID-19 cases have been detected overnight, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

959 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Four patients are still active coronavirus patients and have yet to recover.

One new case was reported each day between Saturday and Monday, after a lull of eight days without any new cases. Those cases were of a person who returned to Malta, of a migrant brought to Malta after being rescued at sea, and of a person linked to a previously-known case of the virus.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.