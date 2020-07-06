No new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Malta over the last 24 hours, leaving just 11 people being treated for the virus in the entire country.

A total of 457 people were tested, following a usual pattern of a low number of tests carried out on a Sunday.

The latest coronavirus figures were published on the health ministry Facebook page on Monday, along with news that 104,434 swabs have been carried out since the virus first reached Malta four months ago.

Malta's coronavirus testing rate has been among the highest in the world, with the strategy to test as many people as possible one of the key components of the country's fight against the virus.

Some 42,238 people have also used a symptom checker website, which helps people assess the chances of having COVID-19.

Many restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus have been lifted in Malta, but masks remain mandatory in shops and social distancing measures in outlets like cafes and restaurants.

The country is also gearing up to open its borders to more countries from July 15 after allowing visitors from 21 countries in from July 1.