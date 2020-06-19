No new COVID-19 cases were recorded overnight for the first time in two weeks.

The last time no new cases were recorded was on June 4. One new case was recorded on Thursday.

A total of 852 swabs were carried out between Thursday and Friday, health authorities said.

Three patients recovered, bringing the total of active cases down to 41.

The Health Ministry said that 12 of those patients are being cared for in hospital: one at Mater Dei, seven at St Thomas and four at Boffa hospital. The remaining patients are all recovering at home.

Malta has so far had 663 cases of COVID-19, 613 of whom have recovered. Nine people have died.

