No new cases of COVID-19 were registered overnight, the health authorities said.

One case was registered on Wednesday after a four-day run of zero cases.

There were two new recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the country down to 13.

Figures given by the health authorities show that 892 tests were carried out overnight, out of a total of 97158 since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has had 671 coronavirus cases since the first patients were identified in early March. Nine patients have died while the vast majority, 649, have recovered.

The health authorities said 405 (60.36%) of all positive cases were male, 266 (39.64%) female.