No new COVID-19 cases were registered in 987 swab tests carried in the past 24 hours, the health authorities reported on Facebook.

There were also nine recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 75, the lowest number of active cases recorded since May 14, when there were 73 active coronavirus cases.

The recoveries now total 534. Nine people have died.

This was the eighth consecutive day with fewer than five new daily cases and the third day with no new COVID-19 cases this week.

