No new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday as three patients recovered.

Health authorities said 1,526 swab tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

There were also no new deaths reported. The number of active cases is now down to 51.

There have now been a total of 419 deaths to date and 30,582 confirmed cases of the virus.

Vaccinations

The number of people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine has now reached 341,941, with 265,090 people being fully vaccinated.

A total of 596,074 doses have been administered so far.

Vaccination is currently available to anyone aged 16 and over, with plans to make vaccines available to children aged over 12 in July.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Monday that 60% of the adult population in Malta are now fully vaccinated. He said 72 per cent have received a first vaccination dose so far.

Having allowed bars, cinemas and theatres to reopen this month, the government is now targeting the gradual resumption of larger-scale events for fully vaccinated people.

Malta updated its amber travel list on Tuesday, allowing visits from Israel and 40 US states.

Correction June 15: A previous version misstated the number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose.

