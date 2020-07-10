No new COVID-19 cases were detected overnight, while two patients recovered, bringing down the total active cases to seven.

The health authorities said on Friday that the average length of recovery in Malta is 16 days.

Since the pandemic reached Malta in March, 105,683 swabs have been tested, 775 of which were taken over the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, the number of people with COVID-19 in Malta dropped to less than 10 for the first time since March, when active cases were in single digits.

Despite registering a total of 674 cases, Malta’s numbers have been among the lowest in the EU throughout the pandemic.