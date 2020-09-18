Finance Minister Edward Scicluna on Friday said the government would not be introducing any new taxes and would continue offering targeted support to businesses in the forthcoming budget.

Speaking during a public consultation meeting about the budget, Scicluna also confirmed that the first-time property buyer scheme would be extended.

The finance minister acknowledged that the COVID pandemic had put a strain on the public coffers.

He said the government, through past savings, had enough room to manoeuvre and therefore would not be introducing new taxes.

Scicluna said next year would likely see a spending deficit of 7 per cent and an increase in government debt.

He said the government would focus on boosting consumption.

On the COVID wage supplement, Scicluna said the government would be analysing whether that measure as well as others introduced during the pandemic were still relevant during the next phase of the economic cycle.

The government would be taking a targeted approach by spending its resources on those businesses most in need.

Scicluna emphasised that Prime Minister Robert Abela had already made it clear the government would not pull the plug on its support for businesses.

Asked about pensions, Scicluna said this was high on the government’s priority list.

He said many pensioners find themselves in for a big financial shock when they retire, particularly when there is just one pension sustaining a household.

On the environment, Scicluna said this too would be a high priority for the government.

He said the pandemic had shown how the reduction in traffic on the roads had led to better air quality.

Many countries had already made a commitment to gradually phase out the use of polluting diesel and petrol engines, he noted. New measures were needed to encourage the use of electric vehicles.

Turning to Gozo, Scicluna said it was important for development there to take place in a sustainable manner, without the same mistakes that have been made in Malta.

The government was focusing on minimising the inherent costs of business investment in Gozo due to the island's insularity.

He said the government had catered for the long-felt need of an investment hub in Gozo, with the challenge now being to encourage businesses to set up shop there.