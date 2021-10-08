The Malta Developers Association will continue hunting for a new president until the end of the year, after nobody submitted a nomination to replace Sandro Chetcuti in that role.

Michael Stivala will serve as acting MDA president until a new president is found, with association members having unanimously voted to appoint the outgoing Chetcuti as honorary president of the MDA.

Stivala – a developer who served as Chetcuti’s deputy at the MDA – will lead a council made up of Denise Micallef Xuereb as vice-president, Alfred Camilleri as treasurer and Paul Attard , Anton Camilleri, Leon Chetcuti, Pierre Galea, Malcolm Mallia, Carlo Mifsud and Pio Vassallo as members. Stivala will also serve as the MDA council’s secretary general.

The new council was appointed during the MDA’s annual ġeneral meeting, held on Thursday.

The MDA's executive function is led by former Labour MP and lawyer Deborah Schembri.

Chetcuti bows out of the MDA after more than seven years at its helm as president. During his tenure, the MDA grew to be one of the most powerful lobby groups in the country.

Addressing MDA members for one final time as president, Chetcuti said that he wanted the lobby Group to continue to grow in strength and influence. President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca was among those who attended the AGM and thanked the association for its social work. She urged members to further grow their charitable efforts along with their work.

