Neither the Valletta local council, nor the tourism authority or the cultural heritage watchdog had objected to the setting up of a large metal structure for tables and chairs in Merchants Street.

The setting up of the platform by Rosselli Hotel earlier this week sparked anger among several, with the head of the university’s art and history department Keith Sciberras describing it as the “unabashed commercialisation” of Valletta.

Valletta mayor Alfred Zammit also expressed his opposition to the platform, saying the local council had not been consulted about it.

According to owners AX Group, the platform conforms to the approved permit and in comments to Times of Malta it assured that the structure will "complement Valletta and Malta’s strategy of upgrading the tourism product".

On Wednesday the Planning Authority confirmed that the structure was being built in line with the approved plans and "categorically" denied the local council's claim that it had not been notified about the application of the platform.

"As is standard procedure with all development applications assessed through the full process, on June 2 of 2021, the VaIletta Local Council, being a statutory consultee, was specifically consulted in relation to application PA2520/21 and was given up until July 9 to submit any comments or recommendations," a spokesperson said.

"This was carried out in accordance with the provisions laid out in the Development Planning (Procedure for Applications and their Determination) Regulations, 2016."

The PA added that the council had been informed the authority would consider the absence of a reply to mean that it had 'no objection' to the proposed development.

"The authority can confirm that the Valletta Local Council did not submit any comments or recommendations.

"The authority also received a no objection from the Malta Tourism Authority while the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage raised no concern about the proposed development during the processing of the application."