No one was injured in a fire at a residence on Triq Patri Manwel Magri, Ħamrun, the Police said on Friday.

Police and Civil Protection Department officers were called to the site at 6.30am.

Residents were treated for smoke but no one needed to be hospitalised, a police spokesperson said.

Footage on Facebook shows smoke billowing out from the upper floor of a residence.

No more information, including the cause of the fire, were available.