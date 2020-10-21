No one was injured on Wednesday in an incident on route bus 72.

Smoke started coming out of the bus when this was in Luqa, Malta Public Transport said adding that all passengers on board were disembarked safely and all safety procedures were followed.

The company’s response team went on site and an internal investigation to determine the cause of the incident is under way.

MPT regretted any inconvenience caused and thanked the authorities for their response and assistance.