No one was injured in a fire on the topmost floor of a hotel on the Strand in Sliema.

The police said the incident happened at around 3.15pm but it was still unclear whether there were any people indoors at the time of the fire.

The rest of the building was evacuated and the fire was put out by Civil Protection Department officers.

An ambulance was also called on site, but the police said no one was injured.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli