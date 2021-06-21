No one was injured when a fire spread in the countryside in Xagħra, Gozo on Monday.

Police confirmed that the fire began at around 4:30pm on Monday and was soon put out by first responders from the Civil Protection Department.

They said it is not yet known what caused the fire.

Monday's was the second fire in the locality in as many days.

On Sunday, the Environment Authority called in the police after an extensive fire at the scenic Irdum tax-Xagħra, believed to have been caused by fireworks.

The extent of the ecological damage at the protected area is still being assessed.

It is understood that the blaze was started by village fireworks which were covered by the necessary permits.

The authority appealed for responsibility and care for natural habitats.