In my role as Commissioner for Elderly Persons, but also as a doctor and a Maltese citizen, I find myself troubled by these extraordinary, unprecedented and difficult times, during which our life as we know it has undergone a sudden and dramatic transformation.

At this stage, everyone knows that the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is a newly-emerged virus that is easily transmitted from person to person, can spread at an alarmingly rapid rate, and is now present in most countries around the world, including Malta.

The reality of this pandemic, and of the situation we find ourselves in, affects each and every one of us, both mentally and physically.

As a doctor, I want to emphasise a number of measures and precautions we can all take in order to minimise the spread of the virus. The directives issued by the Department of Public Health should be strictly followed.

We all need to make sure to wash our hands regularly and to use hand sanitiser when this is not possible. It is essential to avoid touching our face, especially the mouth, nose and eyes. It is also a good idea – at this time more than ever – to keep ourselves in a good state of health, by eating healthy and nutritious meals and exercising regularly.

For the same reason, we should avoid smoking and excessive consumption of alcohol or sugar. The healthier we are, the stronger our immune system and the more equipped our body will be to fight the virus.

Above all else, it is essential that we stay home, that we do not go out unnecessarily and that we do not meet others from outside our household, as far as this can possibly be avoided. COVID-19 can even be carried by, and caught from, people who are not showing any symptoms. You might even be a carrier yourself without knowing it.

For this reason, we need to be careful and responsible at all times – not only to ensure our own health and that of our loved ones, but also to make sure we do not overburden our health services. If the virus spreads too quickly, our hospitals and our healthcare workers will be overwhelmed and care will not be readily available to everyone who needs it.

This is not an easy time for anyone. All of us have had to adapt to a new lifestyle, changing our work and family arrangements and our social lives. However, not everyone is being affected in the same way.

The elderly, and those with certain chronic conditions, are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and are more likely to need intensive care should they fall ill. As such, people in these categories should take additional care to follow the appeal to stay at home, for the sake of their own health as well as that of others. If anyone needs to leave the house for an essential trip – for example, to attend a medical appointment – they should be extremely careful to maintain distance from others at all times.

It’s the responsibility of each and every one of us to stay in touch in whatever way we can – over the phone or by means of digital technologies – to make sure that no one feels forgotten or abandoned

Admittedly, it is true that, being constrained to one’s home, one can come to feel restricted and trapped. Feelings of loneliness can also take their toll, especially if one lives alone. The elderly – for whom isolation and loneliness can be a major concern, even in normal times – are particularly vulnerable now, on a mental as well as a physical level.

We can go some way towards counteracting such feelings by keeping in mind that we are all in this together. If you are an elderly individual living alone, and have had to forgo your habitual trips to the square, the local club or café, or even the shop, remember that you are not alone in this situation – all your friends and family members of the same age are going through the same thing and might be struggling with similar feelings.

Additionally, the Department of Social Security has launched Helpline 1772, where anyone who feels alone, or who would just like to talk, can call in and talk to qualified professionals.

Perhaps even more importantly, at this time − when being united means keeping our physical distance − we should all bear in mind that it has never been as important to foster a strong sense of community and to practise solidarity and altruism towards everyone around us, but especially towards those elderly and vulnerable individuals who live alone.

It’s the responsibility of each and every one of us to stay in touch in whatever way we can – over the phone or by means of digital technologies – to make sure that no one feels forgotten or abandoned, and that everyone who needs any kind of help and support will be able to receive it.

I would like to appeal to everyone who has elderly relatives, friends or neighbours to maintain this regular contact and to make it a habit to check in and see if they need anything. A simple phone call can make all the difference to someone’s day if they have no one else to talk to.

The same goes for those of us who have relatives or friends living in retirement homes. For the sake of elderly residents and to minimise the risk of their coming into contact with individuals who might be carrying COVID-19, visits to retirement homes are currently not allowed. As necessary as this measure is, it puts upon us the responsibility of staying in touch with our loved ones in these institutions, to remind them that, even if we cannot be with them in person, they are still in our hearts and minds.

In this difficult time, I wish to extend a heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, and to everyone who continues to work to provide a service to the people of Malta and Gozo. No one is alone in this crisis. Every one of us bears a great responsibility.

It’s true that this situation has turned our lives upside down seemingly overnight. At the same time, it has given us the opportunity to come together as one humanity and as members of a community. It has taught us to recognise and appreciate what we most treasure in life.

Let us not be selfish and put our own health, and that of others, in danger. Instead, let us come together to do our part in fighting this illness. As long as the situation persists, stay at home, stay connected and take care. We are all in this together and if we all do our part, we’ll come out of this stronger.

Mary Vella, Commissioner for Elderly Persons