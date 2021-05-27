Rafael Nadal said “no-one is invincible” in an interview with AFP Thursday as he targets a 14th French Open title and record-setting 21st Grand Slam crown.

“No-one is invincible, anywhere,” said Nadal whose career record at Roland Garros stands at 100 victories against just two losses since his title-winning Paris debut in 2005.

“This year I lost (early) in Monte Carlo and Madrid. I hope not to lose here at Roland Garros. What I can do is fight.”

Victory in the final in Paris on June 13 will take Nadal past the record of 20 majors he currently shares with Roger Federer.

