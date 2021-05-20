No level of readiness could have prepared the world for the coronavirus pandemic. And when it hit, it hit hard. The first wave of the pandemic left countries devastated – and scrambling to bury their dead, halt the deadly advance and try to find a solution.

No country was immune – from the most advanced countries in the world to third-world nations, everyone was placed on the same level playing field. And that meant that the only way forward was solidarity, collaboration and unity.

One year ago, the World Health Organization set up the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to respond to the unprecedented show of support by individuals and companies to help WHO in the fight against COVID-19.

Powered by the UN Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, it was developed as an innovative platform to enable private companies, individuals and other organisations to contribute directly to WHO’s efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to COVID-19 around the world.

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund supports the WHO and its partners’ work to ensure all countries are able to prevent, detect and respond to COVID-19.

One year later, the fight is far from over – despite the vaccine roll-out around the world. In fact, this is shown by the current crisis in India, where this week the total COVID-19 caseload surged past 25 million – with powerful cyclone Tauktae hampering the world’s efforts to help the sub-continent.

Generosity has made a huge difference. To date, more than 661,000 donors have shown support to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund – which has raised over $251m.

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing – and in fact, a few weeks ago, the fund launched a renewed call for action for funds to contribute to the estimated $1.96bn required by WHO in 2021 to respond to remaining and new challenges in the fight against COVID-19.

Malta-based betting company Meridianbet has responded to this call and donated funds to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Meridianbet’s funds will be used to support the fund’s precious work, which is guided by 10 priority areas of need, including risk communication, infection prevention and control, case management, strengthening essential health services and systems, and COVID-19 vaccination.

"The world is facing a crisis that does not recognise borders. It’s up to us to overcome it by coming together to provide a united and humane response. At Meridianbet, we believe that showing solidarity in difficult times is the only way to tackle the challenges we all face together,” said Jovana Andjelkovic, Online Operations Manager at Meridianbet.

The fight against COVID-19 is far from over – but with other companies and individuals following Meridianbet’s example and donating their support, the winning side will make further advances.

