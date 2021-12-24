No one should be allowed to fall behind, Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said in his message for Christmas on Friday.

Grech said that human dignity meant that everyone had special value and no one should be left behind, fall behind, or be allowed to feel inferior.

Whatever one needed to live a decent life had to be given to him by right and not as a favour.

Bernard Grech's message. Video: PN

Grech said it went against one’s dignity to beg for a favour or for his needs. One should get what one needed and had a right to without having to do so.

Human dignity, he said, meant that society should not be one of favours but of rights. One should not have to pay with his and his family's votes to get what he needed. When and if this happened, democracy would be lost as would individual freedom and human dignity.

He called on those who are doing well to think of others because their safety and peace depended on everyone’s safety and peace.

Progress, Grech said, did not matter unless everyone benefitted from it. There could not be a strong country if this did not happen.

He hoped for a kind country where no one would be in need of anything.