I think I was about 15 when mobile phones became a ubiquitous feature on the Maltese landscape. Before then, if you wanted to speak to the boy you liked, you had to find a lone telephone box so that your entire family wouldn’t hear you stutter through lines you had rehearsed with your best friends for hours. And that was just the beginning. His mother would inevitably make it to the phone before him (after all, the only phone calls the house ever got were probably for her) and like a dragon breathing fire while sitting imperiously on a pile of gold, she would give you a good roasting before you managed to get anywhere near her precious child.

With the first mobile phones came a hell of a lot more freedom than we had ever imagined, but it was only a matter of time till the ugly side of such liberty started rearing its head. The first phones were simple affairs, but by the time I was at sixth form, literally a couple of years later, you could already get cameras on them. With these more sophisticated versions came smiling images of your friends but there also came requests for another kind of a photo, one that you definitely wouldn’t want your family to see.

One of my friends at the time was in a long-term relationship and although she was initially uncomfortable with sending her boyfriend racy photos, he pulled out all the usual cards about love and trust. When she broke up with him when we started university, she thought that that was that. Till a mutual male friend of ours told us the shocking news that he had seen compromising photos of her circulating among his friends.

She was shocked and devastated but there was little that she could do. Stepping forward would have meant having to tell her parents and there was no knowledge out there about what could be done at the time. So, she did nothing. It’s been around 15 years since that incident, and we seem to have made little progress.

Taking advantage of someone’s vulnerability is always heinous - Anna Marie Galea

Just last week, reports surfaced that a private video of a young woman had been leaked. Although it remains unclear as to whether or not the video was shared by someone it was sent to or whether someone managed to get it through illegal means, the fact remains that there was no consent given. There was no consent given when the video was shared and there was definitely no consent given when a team of footballers decided to hook it up to a television screen in a restaurant so that they could jeer at the victim’s expense.

It is not only obscene that things like this happen but it is also deeply troubling that many people continue to blame the victim rather than the person spreading the video.

Many will argue that she shouldn’t have taken the video to begin with but that’s a bit like saying that you shouldn’t wear a skirt if you don’t want to get raped. We should all have the right of autonomy over our intimacy and who has access to it. That right should be adequately protected by the law and by society to continue to deter people from acting cruelly and irresponsibly. Taking advantage of someone’s vulnerability is always heinous and there is simply no excuse for it.

A photo share takes a matter of seconds but the effects it can have on someone’s life are unquantifiable. Do better and call out the people who don’t; someone’s life might depend on it.