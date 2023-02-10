The police and LESA officials do not plan to increase enforcement after fines for traffic conventions were doubled, despite calls from insurers and road safety campaigners.

Transport Malta announced last week that fines will increase for people caught ignoring the rules of the road such as driving while using a mobile phone, running a red light or speeding.

However, the Malta Road Safety Council and the Malta Insurance Association both said that the hike in fines will only change driver behaviour if it is accompanied by stricter enforcement.

“These increased fines are a step in the right direction, though what we need is enforcement,” said Pierre Vella, executive manager of the Malta Road Safety Council.

“It’s no use introducing higher penalties without the necessary enforcement,” he said.

Describing last year as a “horrible year” for road safety, he stressed that “many families had been destroyed,” adding he hoped more fines would increase.

In 2022, there were 26 road deaths, the highest on record.

When asked whether LESA would increase their monitoring for traffic offences, by moving personnel from other tasks to traffic-related duties, for example, LESA CEO Svetlick Flores stated that the agency “cannot divert attention from one activity to another”.

The agency had recently added an additional six motorcycles to its fleet of vehicles, Flores continued, but noted that “as Malta’s population increases, so do traffic contraventions... it’s a vicious cycle”.

Stressing that the new rates and penalties were not yet finalised until transposed into law through a legal notice in the coming weeks, Flores said that, once they were established, “hopefully, we will not need to increase enforcement”.

He added: “If anything, we hope to decrease enforcement.”

When questioned about the likelihood of an increased police presence on Malta’s roads, police spokesperson Brandon Pisani replied that there were no plans to increase traffic enforcement.

“A police presence is there and will always be there” he said, adding that “fines won’t define the work of the police”.

Mobile phones and speed cameras

The head of the Malta Road Safety Council suggested other ways to increase enforcement, such as the introduction of red light cameras, which detect vehicles that pass through stop lights.

“It’s about time we invest in such technology. If there are more cameras [in addition to police officers], it’s a win-win,” he said, noting their ability to provide 24-hour surveillance.

Adrian Galea, director general of the Malta Insurance Association, agrees.

“We need to start thinking outside the box. Today, there are cameras that can not only tell if a driver is speeding but also whether they’re wearing a seatbelt or using their mobile phone.”

“The technology is out there... it just depends on whether the government has the willpower and willingness to throw the necessary resources at the issue,” he said.

Describing the increase in fines as “long overdue”, Galea said many drivers’ attitude to traffic laws is one of “blatant abuse... people take their chances”.

As well as an increase in fines, there is also an increase in the number of penalty points that will be deducted. For example, anyone caught driving while using a mobile phone will have anything between six and nine penalty points deducted.

What are the new fines?

Running a red light – €200

Overspeeding – €100

Using phone while driving – €200

Using phone while driving bus – €300

Ignoring no-entry sign – €75

Poorly secured loads ­– €200-500