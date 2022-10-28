There are no plans for Prince William to go to Qatar to watch the World Cup next month, a source said Friday, as the Gulf state faces intense scrutiny of its rights record.

A source close to the prince told AFP that “there are currently no plans for him to go”, citing “diary commitments”.

British media had reported that the prince had been expected to attend matches as he is president of England’s governing Football Association, although the source did not confirm this.

Click here for full story.