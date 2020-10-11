Closing the airport to stop the Coronavirus spread is not on the cards, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Speaking during a Labour Party political gathering, Abela said the airport would be staying open but with increased safety measures.

“The way forward is not closing the airport, but safe travelling,” he said.

The airport had been closed at the start of the first wave of COVID-19, effectively shutting down the tourism industry until July 1. Travel is now restricted by Red, Amber and Green lists. No travel is allowed from high risk 'red' destinations, or quarantine requirements kick in. Travellers from amber list countries need to produce a nagative test result.

Abela said the country already had a system that does not allow infected arrivals onto the island.

However, the government plans to increase testing, and introduce rapid testing.

“The world won’t stop spinning. So we need to embrace this new way of travelling securely,” he said.

No need for 'state of national panic'

On the subject of whether the country should declare a national health emergency, Abela said he did not want to be in “a state national panic”.

The government, he said, believed in drafting level-headed rules, and following up with enforcement. Shutting down the economy and locking people at home, was not something he was willing to consider at this point.

The prime minister greets a supporter.

Abela also said that the wage supplement, introduced to help employers retain staff during the pandemic, would be in force for “as long as necessary”.

The prime minister and Labour leader said he is convinced that the country will rebound economically, bouncing back even stronger than before the outbreak.

Unlike normal Sunday political gatherings organised by the PL, Sunday’s event saw Abela answer questions put to him by those present. The event was held outdoors in Balzan.

Charles Zerafa, who described himself as having been raised in a left-wing family, asked whether Abela could guarantee that the party would continue to champion social justice.

Abela said the proof would be delivered on 19 October when the government presents the next Budget.

“Yes I guarantee that we will remain a government that stays true to its social duty and its conscience - closest to those most in need,” he said.

The Labour activity in Balzan.

Every day of lost schooling is irreversible

An assistant head of a State school in Paola asked Abela about the government’s plans for schools during the pandemic.

Able said that everyday of education lost is irreversible. Weeks and months have already been lost, he said, adding that children’s development was not something to be taken lightly.

Daniel Micallef, the new party deputy leader for party affairs said reforms in the PL had stalled because of the virus outbreak, but he pledged to revitalise the party in the coming weeks.

He also offered the party’s condolences to the families of workers who died at the workplace.

“We need to ensure that workers who go out to work in the morning, come back home at night,” he said.

New Labour party president Ramona Attard, gave an overview of progressive social reforms on the party agenda, including a study on recreational cannabis use.