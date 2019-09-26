The Malta Tourism Authority does not plan to give further concessions in St George’s Bay, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said on Thursday.

He was replying to questions posed after French news program Enquête Exclusive featured Paceville big-wig Luke Chetcuti boasting how he had urged government officials to intervene after a competitor of his scored a beach-front concession in St George’s Bay.

“Last week I was having dinner with Chris (Cardona), the minister for the economy…

"And he texted the tourism minister (Konrad Mizzi) saying: we must help the Chetcuti family. They have always helped us. The other minister replied saying the beach was quite small but he would see what he would do, if it could be enlarged,” Mr Chetucti is heard saying.

Mr Chetcuti, son of late entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti, took over his father’s business empire after he was murdered in July of last year.

“I don’t give direct concessions, those are given by the Lands Department,” Dr Mizzi said.

“Furthermore, we’ve decreased and not increased existing beach concessions,” he added.

Dr Mizzi said Malta Tourism Authority’s track record spoke for itself, having last month reduced beach-front concession in Għadira by around 2,000 square metres and formally objected to a concession application made on a rocky area of Għadira Bay by the Mellieħa Holiday Complex, better known as the Danish Village.

The Danish Village application was withdrawn the same day it was due to be decided by the Planning Authority, after late objections were filed by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Lands Authority.

The minister went on to say that the government had denied claims made in the French news report.

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship Julia Farrugia Portelli specifically denied she had used her influence to meddle in the sale of passports through the controversial Individual Investor Programme.

Enquête Exclusive had also filmed a Maltese agent for Chetcuti Cauchi Advisors Ltd, which previously held two IIP licenses, describing his friendship with Ms Farrugia Portelli and the Prime Minister.

The Malta Individual Investor Programme Agency said that it had suspended Chetcuti Cauchi Advisors Ltd rights to act as IIP agents “until further notice”.