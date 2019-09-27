A man who was accused of stealing money from a car in video that went viral on social media has been cleared of theft, after a court found that prosecutors had not proven the crime.

Video of Patrick Mangion, 46, being chased down Triq Godwin Ganado had gone viral on social media in May.

Mr Mangion was arrested and charged with theft after the police recognised him from the video.

The incident began when a woman came across a stocky man rifling through the contents of her husband’s car as it was parked in a driveway.

The stranger had first tried to convince her that he was not doing anything untoward, but she had called out for help.

Her son had rushed out and started filming the man, chasing him down the street

until he was whisked out of sight in a Landrover driven by a third party.

The police charged Mr Mangion with stealing cash from the parked vehicle, uttering foul language or making obscene gestures in public, insulting and threatening the man who had given chase as well as breaching two bail decrees.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court heard from various witnesses, including the Landrover driver who said that he had been flagged down by a complete stranger who begged for a lift, saying that he was being chased by two men after being caught with the wife of one of them.

The driver had identified the accused in court.

Mr Mangion maintained that he had gone into the car to sound its horn and attract the attention of its owner.

The car owner testified that he tended not to lock his car and often left some petty cash and loose change inside.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo observed that the prosecution had not proved with certainty that there was €20 or so in the car on that particular day.

While the accused had no right to trespass on private property, the theft had not been proven.

The video footage proved, on the other hand, that the man had used foul language, gestures and threats.

The court condemned the accused to a month’s detention for the contraventions involved.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene’ Darmanin were defence counsel.