Police officers who get infected with the COVID-19 virus are being made to take sick, instead of quarantine leave, the Police Officers’ Union said.

In a post on Facebook, the union said it has again written to the Prime Minister and the minister asking for quarantine leave to be made available for officers who test positive.

This, it said, was the case with many other workers in the public sector, such as those working in hospital or at the courts.

“It is an injustice that while some government employees are given quarantine leave when they test positive, police officers have to use their sick leave. Our work involves meeting people and we are also frontliners.

“Are we second class workers,” they asked.