Spain coach Luis Enrique named a World Cup qualifying squad on Thursday long on youth but short on Real Madrid players.

As he had done for Euro 2020 Luis Enrique decided not to rely on any Real representatives for September’s international window fixtures against Sweden, Georgia and Kosovo.

The former Real player has rested the likes of Pedri, Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal, who helped La Rioja progress to the semi-finals of the delayed Euro where they were beaten on penalties by eventual winners Italy.

Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Alvaro Morata are back, as is Raul Albiol, the 2010 world champion making his international return.

