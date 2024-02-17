German football fans have vowed to continue protests against an investor deal struck by clubs which have resulted in delays to dozens of matches as fans litter the pitch with tennis balls and chocolate coins.

The throwing of the objects has resulted in long interruptions, with some games coming close to being postponed entirely.

The protests are in response to a plan from the DFL, the association of German clubs which organises the Bundesliga, to sell off an eight percent share of future TV rights in exchange for capital injection to help market and promote the league internationally.

In December, a proposal to “secure long-term and sustainable success” was passed by a two-thirds majority of German clubs.

