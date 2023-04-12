Stefano Pioli said Tuesday that he is not expecting a repeat of his Milan team’s devastating Serie A display against Napoli when the pair face off in their all-Italian Champions League quarter-final.

Milan smashed four goals past Italy’s runaway league leaders without reply earlier this month, but Pioli doesn’t think there is any chance of Napoli being rocked by that defeat in Wednesday’s first leg at the San Siro.

“The match in the league will obviously give us an idea, but there’s no way it will be the same match again,” said Pioli.

“They’re the highest scoring team in this Champions League and after Bayern Munich the team which has won the most matches so they’re a really good team with great quality.

