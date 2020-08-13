The ‘Final Eight’ format for the Champions League will not be repeated in future, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has told AFP, saying it is “impossible” to find space in an already packed calendar.

“This tournament might be interesting in the future, but I don’t think we can do it, because the calendar is so dense,” Ceferin told AFP in an exclusive interview in Lisbon, where this season’s Champions League is being played to a conclusion.

“I don’t know where I can put a tournament for a week or two in May. I think it’s impossible,” he said.

