Saturday shoppers at Lidl supermarket in Qormi claimed that while they are not yet panicking over coronavirus in Malta, they are making sure they are staying stocked up.

Shoppers out for their weekly provisions were seen pushing trolleys of goods through the aisles while the sounds of scanned products beeped across cashier desks.

“We’re not worried about the virus arriving in Malta but it’s best to be prepared,” a couple in their 60s explained. Among the crackers, mozzarella tubs and yoghurt in their trolley were six packs of 10 toilet rolls.

Asked why they needed 160 rolls, they responded they had a big family to cater for and it was one of the fundamental items along with dry foods like rice and pasta that do not go off and will be vital if the situation surrounding the virus becomes more complicated.

“Malta is highly dependent on imports so it’s important we stock up,” the husband said.

His wife added it was important that as long as they could trust what was reported in the local media about the virus, she would not be panicking.

Over by the checkouts were a younger couple in 40s with two trolleys filled with a collection of basics from trays of tinned sweetcorn to long-life milk, meat, beer and wine.

The prices have sky-rocketed from €4.75 to €9 in certain shops. It’s cheeky

As the man filled the conveyor belt, his wife said this is a monthly basis for them but worries over the virus encouraged them to buy more than the norm.

“With news of the coronavirus, we decided to add around a third more than normal to our weekly shop. This is of course much less than the panic buying we saw in the media.

“I’m also wary about the virus because I know it affects people with underlying medical conditions. I would be susceptible so we’re taking precautions in case we have to stay at home,” she said.

Waiting by the flowers counter was a mother of six who said that while she was worried about her children getting the virus, she was critical of the effectiveness of Malta’s preparations in the run up to announcing its first case.

“It was a matter of time before we got a confirmed case but the preparations for the virus have been poor. We are not prepared.

“I’m more worried about my children. Their schools have made it obligatory for them take hand sanitizers with them. I try to buy as many as I can, but the prices have sky-rocketed from €4.75 to €9 in certain shops. It’s cheeky.”

Among the mix of yoghurts and cereal she was buying to keep her small army going, were trays of long-life milk, margarine, flour and eggs.

“Don’t worry, I have to make muffins for my kids’ classes and for their hockey team.

“In a worst-case scenario with this virus, I would need at least two more trolleys worth of food to keep my family going.”

A supermarket owner told Times of Malta on Saturday there had been an increase in sales but it was far from the recent panic buying.

News of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy on February 25 had sparked a rush on supermarket shelves in Malta as shoppers rushed to get their hands on toilet paper, oil, milk and flour.

