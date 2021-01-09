Real Madrid have hit their stride and Barcelona are gaining momentum but Atletico Madrid have stayed strong at the top of La Liga, ahead of what could prove a crucial month in the title race.

A surprise loss to third division side Cornella in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday came in stark contrast to Atletico’s form in the league, where only defeat to their capital city rivals last month blots an otherwise perfect run of results that stretches back to mid-October.

Two narrow victories over Getafe and Alaves last week made it four league victories on the bounce since Atletico’s setback at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium, where a hesitant, passive performance offered Madrid reassurance.

Atletico had caved when it mattered most and many thought that spelled danger for their prospects longer-term.

But while Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid have used the derby victory to string together an unbeaten run of eight games, seven of them wins and five with clean sheets, Atletico have also responded.