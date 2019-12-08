I am starting to fear we will never again see an English manager in charge of a major English team.

For years now the biggest clubs in the Premiership (and a considerable amount further down as well) have operated on the policy that foreign is most definitely best.

If he speaks English with an intriguing accent, looks windswept yet fashionable and has a name that sounds mysteriously exotic, then that must mean he knows more about football than his English equivalent.

But this belief, which possibly had an element of truth in it at one point in time, is now becoming entirely irksome. And grossly unfair.

What has brought this up right now, you ask?

Well, over the past couple of weeks two of the biggest jobs in English football became available – Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The former was snapped up by José Mourinho while Mauricio Pochettino was still inside clearing his desk, and the latter appears to be heading in the direction of Wolverhampton Wanders’ Nuno Espirito Santos (surely a contender for the most exotically named manager ever).

In neither case did I hear of any potential English candidates being mentioned for the posts. And Brendan Rodgers doesn’t count in the context of this piece because, er, he isn’t actually English, is he now?

So who should have been in contention? Well, for my money there are at least four English managers in the top flight who should at least be considered when a big job beckons: Sean Dyche at Burnley, Dean Smith at Aston Villa, Eddie Howe at Bournemouth and Chris Wilder at Sheffield United.

The first two have been massively successful at taking their clubs to the top flight and establishing them there against all the odds. Dyche’s playing style may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but what he has achieved consistently on a relatively low budget should not be underestimated.

Howe, on the other hand, has built a team that plays exciting and entertaining football despite the fact that only about 18 people fit inside the club’s stadium. That may not sound relevant but you try attracting top players to a club whose stadium is like a big team’s training ground.

Smith is still busy losing his Premiership virginity. But I am very impressed by his approach and management style and the fact that his Villa side is young yet full of confidence.

And then there is Wilder, who is quickly becoming a major managerial success story with pre-season relegation favourites United doing considerably more than holding their own in the big boys’ league.

His tactics are innovative, almost to the point of being revolutionary, his man management skills are brilliant, and his ability to get more out of his players than you have any right to expect is phenomenal.

Yet, like Dyche, Smith and Howe, he didn’t even get a proper mention when the vacancies at Spurs and Arsenal opened up.

And that is so, so wrong.

Speaking on a radio show before Spurs appointed Mourinho, he said: “Wilder’s fantastic, what he’s done there has been amazing – but he won’t get a look-in will he? Spurs will end up going for another big name who ain’t as clever as him.

It’s a circle so vicious, you need a rabies shot just to think about it

“At the end of the day, Chris Wilder could win league titles with the right team in the Premier League given the opportunity, but they don’t get a chance – the British and English managers – to manage the top four teams.”

And that, I am afraid, pretty much sums up the current situation. English managers are just not getting the opportunity to show what they can do.

More depressingly, I don’t see how it can change, unless one of the managers I have highlighted above is able to do the unthinkable and guide their current team to at least a Champions League slot. But that is unlikely to happen because they don’t have the resources at their disposal that you get at a top club. It’s a circle so vicious, you need a rabies shot just to think about it.

Of course, as a Sheffield United fan, I am not going to push this point too far.

Wilder has been a revelation at my club, guiding it from League One to the Premiership in three seasons, and now leading them to a storming start to life in the top flight. Not only that, but the football they are playing is a delight to watch – fast, flowing and attacking – while he has ensured the defence is one of the tightest in a division where it has no right to be tight.

If the top clubs are unable to recognise this sort of talent then something is fundamentally wrong with their approach to the game. They are blinded by the glamour of fancy accents, unspellable names and CVs including at least one third-division Spanish team that nobody has ever heard of.

Still, while the big boys’ blinkered approach to managerial appointments is sad, in Wilder’s case I won’t be overly sad if it continues for a while yet.

The opposite of stable

Barely a third of the season gone and bottom club Watford are already looking to appoint their third manager. That will be three in a little over three months.

Javi Gracia was fired after a poor start to the season, and now, after maintaining that poor start and building on it, his replacement, Quique Sanchez Flores, has also been relieved of his duties.

That means they have now had a rather staggering nine different managerial appointments in the past five years, making Watford, by my quick calculations, the least stable managerial appointment in English football.

It’s all very silly, really, and no way to run a decent football club.

I mean, how on earth are they are going to attract anyone decent to the role when that manager knows he is unlikely to be given the chance to do what needs doing.

“So will you give me the time I need to sort this club out?”

“Absolutely. Plenty of time. But if you aren’t winning your first match at half time you can get your coat.”

There aren’t many managers who would be happy working under those conditions, despite the incentive of massive financial compensation if you are quickly sacked.

But there is one.

I’m sure I don’t need to mention his name but it starts with an ‘S’ and ends with ‘am Allardyce’.

Expect him to be appointed in a matter of hours.

