The learned former Dean of the Faculty of Laws has shot down the Bill in Parliament about the separation of the office of the Attorney General into two branches – the Office of Prosecution and the Adviser to the Government.

The comments, with added salt and pepper of very disparaging adjectives, took me down memory lane.

In 1980, the separation of the two offices had already been considered, and this due to the fact that Victor Borg Costanzi was de facto “Attorney General” in the sense of a public prosecutor. The model that was being examined was that created in England.

May I make it clear that I share Tonio Borg’s opinion that the Venice Commission report should be a starting point, but then we have to make our own decisions.

The Venice Commission had an essay to write! We are so closely dependent on English law in these matters that we opt to choose such legislative models or concepts. Even if we follow them, the Venice Commission says that what is good for the UK is not necessarily good for the gander.

This is no surprise, as with the amendments by the UK Parliament in 1985, when the Director of Public Prosecutions was set up, it was not severed from the control of the UK Attorney General. The power of nolle prosequi still rests with the Attorney General who is the supreme adviser of the government, and is actually a minister.

The present incumbent is Geoffrey Cox, a Conservative. His tenure of office runs until there is a change of government or he is kicked out. The Public Prosecution Service is headed by a hand-picked person for a definite contract.

A member of the Venice Commission is a Cypriot. He agreed with the report, not remembering that the Office of Attorney General (save for the question of the two communities, Greek and Turk) in their Constitution is practically identical to ours (Art 112-114 of the Cypriot Constitution).

Recently, the European Court of Justice decided that German prosecutors are not independent from the executive.

Before we exalt the Venice Commission and the learned professors who sit on it let us keep an open eye on developments

Article 30 of the Irish Constitution states:

“There shall be an Attorney General who shall be the adviser of the government in matters of law and legal opinion, and shall exercise and perform all such powers, functions and duties as are conferred or imposed on him by this Constitution or by law.

“All crimes and offences prosecuted in any court constituted under Article 34 of this Constitution other than a court of summary jurisdiction shall be prosecuted in the name of the People and at the suit of the Attorney General or some other person authorised in accordance with law to act for that purpose.”

From Holland, the home country of Pieter Omtzigt (Christian Democrat rapporteur of the Council of Europe) there was the following news item: “The council of ministers has agreed, upon recommendation of Minister Opstelten of Security and Justice, to recommend Mr H. Korvinus, Mr F. Westerbeke and Mr G.T. Hofstee for appointment as Chief Public Prosecutors. Mr Korvinus will be stationed in The Hague, Mr Westerbeke in Rotterdam and Mr Hofstee in Amsterdam. The appointments will become effective on April 1, 2011.” No two-thirds majorities of Parliament.

And their code of Criminal Procedure is blasphemy about separation of powers.

Section 142: “1. The following persons shall be charged as special investigating officer with the detection of criminal offences:

“a. The persons to whom a deed of investigative powers has been granted by Our Minister of Security and Justice, or the Board of Procurators General.”

Investigation into financial crimes is regulated by Section 552m(3): “Requests, which have been made for the purpose of an investigation into criminal offences in regard of dues, taxes, customs, foreign currency or related offences, shall require the authorisation of our Minister of Security and Justice for their fulfilment.”

That is for the independence of the prosecutors from the political side.

And the cherry on the cake. The most elaborate system of independence of prosecutors should have been in Italy.

The Procuratore Generale is equivalent practically to our Attorney General. Recently in Italy, people sitting on the Consiglio Superiore della Magistratura had to resign because they were involved in backstage dealings with politicians about appointments.

The Venice Commission incidentally, published a report about public prosecutors in 2008. It did not have any damning statement about Malta. So, before we exalt the Venice Commission and the learned professors who sit on it, or near it, let us keep an open eye on developments.

What was perfect in 2008 is bad, bad in 2018. A professorial judgement is flawed.

Joseph Brincat is a former Labour justice minister.

This is a Times of Malta print opinion piece