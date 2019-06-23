The Times of Malta article, ‘The reputation of regulation’ by Natasha Muscat Azzopardi (June 28), makes the valid point that “successful regulation is key to delivering public protection and sustainable growth”.

Nobody can argue with that, but the statement still leaves unanswered the key questions about who, how and when regulation can be termed as being or as having been successful or otherwise.

Is regulation only successful if it delivers “public” protection – whatever this may mean, especially in social-strata terms – and sustainable “growth” – although we do not know in what?

Who is the decider or arbiter on whether this, that or the other regulation is reputable or otherwise?

The literature on the regulation area I have been teaching for upwards of 20 years, namely financial services regulation, is growing at a rate that is roughly in line with the amount of theories that keep coming off the thinking hats of gurus of the discipline.

I shall now proceed to give some examples of these theories.

One may question whether the regulatory bodies who make most noise are the ones that are the most “successful” or produce the most “reputable” regulation.

Or, conversely, we may ask whether the quiet regulators who never get any mention in the media are any less successful.

Indeed, regulators (both institutional and individual) who quietly lay claim to high moral ground simply by never being mentioned at all anywhere are, in the long run, certainly the more effective kind when push comes to shove.

We may wonder whether it is the case that the myriad laws, directives, regulations and what-have-you that are now flowing endlessly from both exogenous and autochthonous originating sources are any guarantee that the scenario out there – the “markets” – will become cleaner, more honest, more efficient and, above all, more protective of small investors or players.

On whose side should regulators be? Now that is a really hard one. If anyone replies by saying they should be on the side of the markets, my simple answer would be to remind them of the story about how Mr Somebody and Mr Anybody turned into Mr Nobody.

It is a truism to state that firms will always want regulation that simply allows them to operate and make ever more profit.

Firms are often strong enough in their lobbying powers and connections to swing situations in their favour

When Edward Kane first started writing about “regulatory capture” – what in reality created the depiction of markets in “constant reregulation”, where attentive regulators are really doing their job – he was more than aware of the fact that good regulation, bad regulation, deregulation, overregulation, better regulation and any other version of regulation would probably be with us forever.

There is, therefore, no such thing as “reputable” or “unreputable” regulations… There only exists regulation that fits into the context of its current economic, social and political surroundings, and, within these, either this regulation produces goods or fails to do so.

It is dangerous when regulators simply engage in knee-jerk reactions to worrying events that would be evolving around them. Good regulators should have been seeing any perils coming long before they actually occur.

The real peril that often ensues is that firms are often strong enough in their lobbying powers and connections to swing situations in their favour. They do so by getting whatever changes are passed to favour their own egotistical desires and not the needs of the weaker strata in the markets.

This is why it pays to be sceptical about so-called “purpose-designed legal frameworks”, not because they are bad in themselves but because, at their core, they are often the outcome of the visions or wishes of “sellers, sellers, sellers” and never of the needs of the populace.

I share Muscat Azzopardi’s view that in Europe – and to a certain extent even in Malta – we have over-regulated or creatively regulated along the way in such a manner that ended up favouring the economic visions of ever more business rather than perhaps better business.

In my forthcoming book, Insights into Financial Services Regulation, I put forward discussion on whether economics matters as much in regulation, what and who accounts for “expertise” in regulation, informational asymmetry and other related issues.

Also vital is the matter of how careful we all have to be (as has happened in several countries) of regulatory restructuring that denatures, or changes, regulatory bodies in the direction of some vision that, in essence, should be more within the orbit and nature of financial promotion organisations rather than the essentially regulatory ones.

It is never easy being a regulator, in any sector. In contemporary reality, there is probably no such thing as “a safe regulatory space”. My strong suspicion or fear is that this is fertile ground that certain entities with vested interests will always seek to exploit as much as they can.

Dr John Consiglio has been teaching Banking Regulation in the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy of the University of Malta for the past 20 years. He is also a governor of the Malta Financial Services Authority but is writing here in his personal capacity.