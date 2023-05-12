The MUMN on Friday said that following three weeks of discussions with the government there was no agreement over the nurses' financial package.

Last month nearly all of the nurses' union members who attended an extraordinary general meeting rejected a government's financial offer.

The vote was held after months of talks between union and Ministry of Health officials on a new sectoral agreement. The talks had ended in stalemate and the union had ordered industrial action which had raised concerns about patient care. The action was suspended before the MUMN members voted on the government's offer.

On Thursday, Fearne said the discussions were not easy but progressing well.

In a statement marking International Nurses' Day, the MUMN said discussions between the union, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Health Ministry "are still ongoing".

"After three weeks of discussions, no agreement has been yet reached. Another meeting is scheduled for next week."

The union said nurses were "the most valuable asset in the health service".

Apart from taking care of their patients 24/7, nurses are also responsible for the running of all hospitals, clinics, elderly residences and homes, MUMN said in its statement.

"Nursing is not an easy job and with the huge shortage of nurses in Malta and around the world, every government should invest heavily to address the shortage."

Nurses want union action if Abner Aquilina is moved to Mount Carmel

In the same statement, the union also expressed "shock" to learn that lawyers representing Abner Aquilina, the man charged with the brutal murder of Paulina Dembska, wanted to transfer him from the Forensic Unit to a regular ward at Mount Carmel Hospital.

Aquilina was admitted to the Forensic Unit after he allegedly threatened a male charge nurse and became a danger to other patients.

MUMN warned that the lawyers' request will "jeopardise the health and safety of nurses, carers and other vulnerable patients in Mount Carmel Hospital.

"Such a request does not make sense at all, given the fact that all necessary treatment can be given to Aquilina in the Forensic Ward without jeopardising other patients."

MUMN urged the court to refuse the request.

MUMN members who work at the hospital have urged the union to order action it deems fit to protect them if the request were to be upheld.

'No health service can exist without qualified nurses'

The Council for Nurses and Midwives of Malta also marked the international day, saluting nurses for their "tireless efforts to provide the best possible care to their patients".

In a statement, the council warned that "nurses are indispensable and no health service can exist without qualified nurses".

They are the professionals who spend the most time with their patients, the council said.