Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has held meetings to discuss the proposed metro plans but says there are “no set deadlines” for further details on the project.

He was reacting to an opinion piece penned by architect Konrad Xuereb mapping out a Malta metro system for The Sunday Times of Malta.

Mr Xuereb, who works in Malta and London, believes his proposal is not only feasible but could solve the island’s traffic headache.

Contacted for his reaction, Dr Borg said he had already held a meeting with Mr Xuereb to discuss his proposal and had also shared details of a draft design that the government has been working on.

What do we know about government plans?

Talk of a 20-year mass transport project has been swirling around ever since the government confirmed that plans for a comprehensive system were at an “advanced stage” in February.

In March, The Sunday Times of Malta had reported that UK engineering firm Arup had been developing the government’s metro plans.

Project would cover entire island

Times of Malta is informed that a hefty document of several hundreds of pages, was presented to the Transport Ministry months ago.

Ian Borg says government plans for a mass transit system are 'evolving'.

Asked for an update, Dr Borg was reluctant to comment, saying only that work on the plans was ongoing.

Government consultants and Arup were developing different models and the plans were constantly “evolving”, he said.

Where would the proposed metro service?

Sources familiar with the draft plans said the preferred model for a metro system would service what Arup have identified as the ‘Principal Urban Area’, which would include the densely-populated North Harbour region.

This line would service a residential catchment area of around a third of the population, running in a loop of about 30 kilometres, Arup estimates.

The so-called principal line would cover around 70,000 workers’ commutes every day. It would not extend to the periphery of the island to the north and south, which are not deemed to have the necessary population to be feasible.

Is there a different proposal?

Meanwhile, Mr Xuereb is proposing a project that would cover the entire island and be introduced over three phases.

The first phase could be approximately 25km long, connecting Mellieħa to Birżebbuġa, with a loop at the end to the airport.

This metro line, he says, could stop in dense urban centres including St Paul’s Bay, Pembroke and Paceville, St Julian’s, Sliema, and Msida with stops at the University of Malta and Mater Dei Hospital. Valletta, Paola and Żejtun could also have stops.

The second phase would be approximately 10km long, connecting the airport to St Paul’s Bay in the north, allowing the metro to form a loop.

This second part of the metro could link other dense urban centres including Qormi, Birkirkara, possibly Mrieħel and Mosta.

The third and final stage would be approximately 15km long, extending between Mellieħa and Gozo, connecting Xewkija, Rabat and Marsalforn.